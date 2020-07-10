Chef Mark Will Make You Want to Eat Your Veggies!

Chef Mark proves everything is better with bacon as he prepares Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp and Brussel sprouts. You’ll love ’em as much as Yvonne does! Here’s the recipe:

Grilled Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Kebobs and Roasted Brussel Sprouts

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Makes Four Kebobs

Ingredients:

16 each 16/20 to a pound peeled and deveined shrimp with the tail on

6 each Strips of smoked bacon cut in half

6 each Strips of smoked bacon finely chopped

4 each Metal or Bamboo skewers (soak the bamboo ones for 30 minutes before use)

2 pounds Brussel sprouts, washed

As desired Olive oil

¼ cup Minced Garlic, more or less as desired

As desired Salt and pepper

½ cup Grated Parmesan cheese, optional

1 cup Barbecue sauce

Method:

Pre heat the oven to 350 degrees and warm the grill to medium-high heat.

Make certain the shrimp and completely thawed and patted dry. Gently run a sharp knife along the slit where they are deveined and press back down on a flat surface to remove the vein running down the back. Cut the bacon strips in half and gently wrap the strips around the shrimp belly and back. Take the skewer and gently pierce the shrimp by the tail and then through the top of the shrimp to secure it. Place four shrimp per kebob. Chill until ready to grill.

Wash the Brussel sprouts and pat dry. Cut the stem from the bottom and remove any loose leaves. Save the loose leaves as they go great in salads. Cut the sprouts in half lengthwise and place them into a baking dish, cut side up. Drizzle olive oil all over the sprouts and then sprinkle with salt and pepper and minced garlic. Be generous. Top with the minced bacon. Bake in a 350-degree oven until nicely browned, about 20 minutes. When done, remove from the oven and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.



While the Brussel sprouts are cooking, place the kebobs on the grill and cook the kebobs approximately 3 minutes on each side until the shrimp are cooked and the bacon is browned nicely. During the last 2 minutes of cooking brush them with the barbecue sauce. Remove from grill and keep warm for service.

Place the shrimp kebobs in the center of a heated dinner plate and surround them with the Brussel sprouts and serve immediately.

