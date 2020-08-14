Chef Mark’s Slammin’ Salmon!

Chef Mark Shoopman prepares one of Yvonne’s favorites… Sweet and Spicy Salmon with Chopped Vegetable Salad. Try it at home with this recipe!

Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Chopped Vegetable Salad

By certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Sweet and Spicy Glaze Ingredients:

4 each 6 to 8-ounce portions of wild caught or farm raised salmon, (prefer wild caught)

¼ cup Real maple syrup

2 tablespoons Brown sugar

1 tablespoons Whole ground mustard

3 tablespoons Hot-Sweet mustard (use your favorite brand

1 teaspoon Orange zest

1 tablespoon Orange juice

1 tablespoon Whole butter, melted

1 cup Chopped vegetable salad, (recipe follows)

1/8 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon Paprika

As needed Salt and pepper

As needed Olive oil

Salmon Procedure:

Preheat

In a small bowl mix the maple syrup, brown sugar, orange zest, melted butter, orange juice, cayenne pepper, paprika, salt & pepper and both mustards and mix until well blended.

Gently season the salmon filets with salt and pepper.

Place enough extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. You will know when the pan is ready when the oil begins to reduce in viscosity and starts to glisten and begins to spread all over the pan. If cooking on the grill, make sure the grill is pre heated and lightly greased, so the fish will not stick.

Place the salmon filets flesh side down into the skillet and cook about 2 minutes or until the flesh begins to lightly golden. If using the grill, create a crisscross pattern on the flesh by changing positions on the grill one time. Carefully turn the filet over (skin side down), and cook two more minutes. Transfer to a nonstick baking pan and brush with the glaze. Place under a preheated broiler and cook until the glaze is browned, and the fish reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees F

Chopped Vegetable Salad Ingredients:

1 each Yellow bell pepper, finely chopped

1 each Orange bell pepper, finely chopped

1 each Yellow squash, finely chopped

1 each Zucchini, finely chopped

1 each Large carrot, finely chopped

1 each Roma tomato, seeded and finely chopped

1 each Small red onion, finely chopped

1 cup Flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Toss all the vegetables in a bowl and drizzle with enough vinaigrette dressing to just coat. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper and chill thoroughly.

Vinaigrette Dressing Preparation

1 tablespoon Shallot, minced

¾ cup Extra virgin unfiltered olive oil

¼ cup Apple cider vinegar, or your favorite kind

1 tablespoon Whole grain or Dijon mustard

1 each Garlic clove, minced or mashed

2 teaspoons Fresh thyme, chopped

3 tablespoons Agave or honey

As desired Kosher or sea salt

As desired Freshly ground black pepper

In a chilled mixing bowl, add the shallots, vinegar, ginger, garlic, mustard, agave and thyme. Slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking briskly. It will emulsify and thicken slightly. Adjust the seasoning with the salt and pepper and chill for 20 minutes before serving. Store for up to one week

Plate Presentation:

Place the salmon fillets on heated serving plates and garnish with a nice mound of the chopped vegetable salad off to one side. Garnish with an orange wedge and serve immediately.