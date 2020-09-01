Children’s Home Association of Illinois hosting a month-long virtual job fair

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Children’s Home Association Of Illinois is a social service agency, which serves 1,700 kids and families per month spread over 50 programs. Children’s Home reports it’s the 13th largest employer in the Peoria area. It’s hosting a job fair to spread the word of current openings.

The virtual job fair began on Aug. 24 and runs until Sept. 30. Questions? Contact Madison Weiss at mweiss@chail.org.

More about The Children’s Home Association of Illinois

Children’s Home has been caring for the children in our community for 150 years. Operating from six locations in the Peoria area, our staff of 400+ professionals are committed to community-based, family-focused programs that provide counseling, education and support to more than 1,700 children and families each month. Programs for children and youth include: residential care, group homes, foster care and adoption, supervised independent living, private school, crisis intervention, mental health assessment, homeless services, in-home counseling and family preservation.

