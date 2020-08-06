Children’s Home Stresses The Need For Foster Parents

Central Illinois Newsday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jodi Schwindenhammer, VP of Foster Care at Children’s Home discusses the impact of Covid-19 and stresses the need for foster parents here in Central Illinois. Visit CHAIL.org for more information.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News