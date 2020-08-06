Children’s Home Stresses The Need For Foster Parents

Jodi Schwindenhammer, VP of Foster Care at Children’s Home discusses the impact of Covid-19 and stresses the need for foster parents here in Central Illinois. Visit CHAIL.org for more information.
