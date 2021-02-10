Chillicothe prepares for sold out chocolate tour this weekend

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD — Chillicothe’s Chamber of Commerce offers a self-guided chocolate sampling on its historic downtown Second Street ahead of Valentine’s Day Sunday.

The sold-out Chocolate Tour kicks off Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. during the second Saturday Market. Ticket holders will sample chocolate treats from 11 participating local shops.

“It’s the inaugural Chillicothe Chocolate Tour. The Chamber, the city, businesses, wanted to do something special for our second Saturday Market for the businesses in town. It started off as a chocolate walk and then evolved into a chocolate tour.”

Molly crusen bishop | Chillicothe chamber of commerce

Participating locations:

