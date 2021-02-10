Chillicothe prepares for sold out chocolate tour this weekend

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD — Chillicothe’s Chamber of Commerce offers a self-guided chocolate sampling on its historic downtown Second Street ahead of Valentine’s Day Sunday.
The sold-out Chocolate Tour kicks off Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. during the second Saturday Market. Ticket holders will sample chocolate treats from 11 participating local shops.
Participating locations:
- Starfish Cottage and Friends
- Looking 4 Treasures
- Covered Wagon Crafts
- Happy Thought Coffee
- Tinker Shack
- Triple Dipple’s
- Cranberry Creek
- Chillicothe Downtown Thursdays
- Little Land of Candy-N-More
- Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce
- Discover Chillicothe
