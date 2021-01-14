City of Peoria offers a lottery-style opportunity for home roof repairs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In less than a week from Thursday, Peoria city leaders are opening a lottery for 20 households to win free roof repairs. Lottery entries will be collected from Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.

There are several ways interested applicants can enter the roof program lottery:

City of Peoria website (scroll down to “Home Rehabilitation Programs” and select “Roof Program”)

City of Peoria participant portal (click “Register,” then follow the prompts)

Call 309-369-2060 to have a City staff member enter your lottery information

The lottery drawing will be held virtually via GoToMeeting on Tuesday, February 9th at 10:00 AM and can be viewed here or you may dial in at 866-899-4679 and enter the access code 239-035-725.

All entrants will be contacted via phone or mail by City staff in the days following the drawing. The list of lottery winners, as well as the waitlist, will be posted on the city’s website.