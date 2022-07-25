PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As part of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) 32nd anniversary, CiytLink is hosting a free celebration to provide resources to the local ADA community.

WOW! ADA Celebration & Resource Fair

Date | July 26

Time | 5-7 p.m.

Location | Peoria Civic Center (exhibit hall C)

Cost | Free

The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (GPMTD) ADA Committee, chaired by GPMTD Board Trustee Patti Sterling Polk, is spearheading this event.

“One of the goals of the ADA Committee is to serve as an informed advocate for individuals with physical, medical, mental, and cognitive disabilities, and ensure non-discriminatory and accessible transportation. We want this event to meet a need in the Peoria area by offering to provide the local ADA community of all ages with important and useful ADA resources,” said Trustee Polk.

Below is the list of planned resources/vendors:

Advocates for Access

Central Illinois Agency on Aging

Central Illinois Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Community Workshop and Training Center (CWTC)

Camp Big Sky

Easter Seals Central Illinois

EP!C

Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (CityLink)

Illinois Assistive Technology Program

Illinois Central College Access Services

Just Like You

Transdev (CityLift & CountyLink services)

Tri-County Regional Planning Commission

We Hear You

Light hor’dourves and beverages will be served. Vehicles from GPMTD’s services will be on hand to showcase their accessibility features.