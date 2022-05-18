PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Civic Center is looking ahead to two arena tours for later this year.

Children of North America, rejoice… GHOST will once again bring the “euphoric spectacle” (ROLLING STONE) of its live ritual to North America for the next leg of its globally dominating IMPERATOUR.

The North American IMPERATOUR will see the GRAMMY® Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across the U.S. and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off August 26 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and running through September 23 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Bill Burr announced the second leg of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour, produced by Live Nation, which will visit 25 cities starting on September 8th through December 17th. On the heels of his historic show in Boston as the first comedian to headline Fenway Park this August, following stops include Tulsa, Philadelphia, and Chicago before wrapping up in San Antonio.

This event will be a phone-free experience. The use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.