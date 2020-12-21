‘Clothes the Door’ outreach program aims to bring warmth to the homeless population through Fulton, Mason County donations

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illuminated Life Foundation is calling on those in Fulton and Mason Counties to help bring warmth to those battling homelessness.

The foundation, created in 2019 by David Maberry, aims to brighten the lives of plants, animals, and people. It’s hosting its first outreach fundraiser, Clothes the Door, in an effort to gather gently-used clothing for the homeless community.

A donation box will be set up at Canton’s Hy-Vee on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

A donation box will be set up at Havana’s Riverfront Park on Sunday, Dec. 27 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Donations received from both weekend events will be given to Peoria Rescue Ministries.

