Combatting weight gain with weight training, the tips on how to commit to a healthier lifestyle in 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fitness goals top the charts for New Year’s resolutions.
Peoria’s Titan Fitness General Manager Cindy Wilfong said Wednesday the decision has to be more about longevity than rapid results. For first-timers, maintaining a dedication to a new lifestyle has to be a top priority.
She also encourages central Illinoisans to start small with goals. Each goal obtained successfully leads to higher confidence to tackle the next challenge.
“If you just set a goal, and you don’t have any small action steps, you just never get started, and it becomes too big,” said Wilfong. “Then you build little steps of confidence so that you can go to the next step, and it’s not like your jumping a huge flight [of stairs]. You’re just taking little steps up that stairway.”
Titan Fitness is located at 7620 N University St, Peoria, IL 61614. Staff can be reached at (309) 966-2717.
