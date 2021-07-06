Concordia Lutheran athletic director, varsity head coach, speak to the importance of extracurriculars

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since 1959, Concordia Lutheran School has been serving students through Christ-centered education.

Tuesday, the school’s athletic director and head varsity basketball coach spoke about how the impact of extracurriculars, like sports, helps students create positive skills that translate from the court to the workforce.

Athletic Director Andrew Monkemeyer said, “We saw that [extracurriculars] have such a huge impact on the student’s everyday life. We offer at our school: orchestra, band, choir, and a variety of sports and other extracurricular activities. Those activities, what they offer for students, are opportunities to learn leadership skills. They are able to learn just how to be healthy through participating in athletics and participating in movement.”

64 teams competing for $1 million, including the Peoria All-Stars, will be competing in the TBT tournament from July 16 – August 3. On July 25 at the Peoria Civic Center, the All-Stars will match up against Always US Oregon.

Before the team hits the court for competition, Head Varsity Basketball Coach Willie Williams said Tuesday, “We’re doing a free kids camp this weekend, Saturday (July 10), and it’s going to be taught by the Peoria All-Stars. We have local legend, Doug Lee, who’s from Washington, Illinois. He was in the NBA for a couple of years. We have Walter Jordan, who is one of the coaches, who was in the NBA as well. Also, local legend Brandon Hughes… it’s a free camp for everyone.”

There will be two sessions held for the one-day free youth skills camp on July 10, 2021.

Co-ed | 2-6 Grade

First session: July 10, 2021 | 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The session will take place at Concordia Lutheran School – Main Gym – Bring their own ball and bottled water! (PLEASE REGISTER “EACH” PLAYER SEPARATELY)

Co-ed | 7-12 Grade

Second session: July 10, 2021 | 10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The session will take place at Concordia Lutheran School – Main Gym – Bring their own ball and bottled water! (PLEASE REGISTER “EACH” PLAYER SEPARATELY)