Delavan hosting alumni rodeo Saturday, dedicated to 30-year national director

DELAVAN, Ill. (WMBD) — Promoting horsemanship, sportsmanship, and building character. It’s the mission of the Illinois High School Rodeo Association (IHSRA).
IHSRA’s President Darin Hanafin said Wednesday, “our rodeo community is a giant family. If anybody needs anything, all they have to do is get on the phone … somebody is always willing to help.”
The Alumni Rodeo is Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. It’s taking place at 4Rocks Arena located at 24865 IL-122, Delavan, IL 61734.
This year’s rodeo is dedicated to Kenny Littrell who’s the IHSRA national director for 30-years.
Events at Saturday’s rodeo:
- Breakaway
- Tie Down
- Bareback/Saddlebronc
- Pole Bending
- Steer Wrestling
- Goat Tying
- Team Roping
- Barrel Racing
- Bull Riding
It’s $50 per event with 60% buyback. Winners in each event will receive a buckle. All proceeds will benefit the IHSRA Scholarship Foundation.