Delavan hosting alumni rodeo Saturday, dedicated to 30-year national director

DELAVAN, Ill. (WMBD) — Promoting horsemanship, sportsmanship, and building character. It’s the mission of the Illinois High School Rodeo Association (IHSRA).

IHSRA’s President Darin Hanafin said Wednesday, “our rodeo community is a giant family. If anybody needs anything, all they have to do is get on the phone … somebody is always willing to help.”

The Alumni Rodeo is Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. It’s taking place at 4Rocks Arena located at 24865 IL-122, Delavan, IL 61734.

This year’s rodeo is dedicated to Kenny Littrell who’s the IHSRA national director for 30-years.

If we’ve got questions, he’s the man to go to. He’s been like another father figure to a lot of people. He’s always got a good story to tell ya. You might have heard it once or twice, but he’s going to tell you again. He’s just the greatest guy.” darin hanafin, president of the state board | Illinois high school rodeo association

Events at Saturday’s rodeo:

Breakaway

Tie Down

Bareback/Saddlebronc

Pole Bending

Steer Wrestling

Goat Tying

Team Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

It’s $50 per event with 60% buyback. Winners in each event will receive a buckle. All proceeds will benefit the IHSRA Scholarship Foundation.