Discover Peoria highlights holiday opportunities for the family

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the holidays quickly approaching, Discover Peoria is offering family-friendly events from around the area to share in the festive spirit.

East Peoria Festival of Lights

The drive-through display opened Thanksgiving night and will be open every night through Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Learn more about Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display.

Hours

5 – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

5 – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

5 – 9 p.m. Dec. 24 through Jan. 2

Admission

Admission is paid at the entrance booth. We accept cash, credit cards, and debit cards. We do not sell online admission tickets.

$10 for regular vehicles (cars, trucks and vans)

$30 for a small bus (mini, party, shuttle, school, RV and limousine)

$150 for a full-size charter motorcoach

PNC’s New Year’s Eve Countdown

The 2021 PNC New Year’s Eve Kid’s Countdown presented by Better Built is back at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, December 31st.

The festivities begin at 3:00 pm with the PNC Kids Countdown activities in the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall A, with a variety of events and entertainment for the whole family.

Activities will include Wild Style Face Painting, superhero & princess photo opportunities, The Unique Twist & Twisting Crew balloon making, Fun on the Run inflatables, with performances by Communication Junction, Peoria Notre Dame drumline, and more.

The PND drumline will lead the crowd from the Exhibit Hall with a parade over to our atrium and patio area for the 6:00 pm ball drop, followed by fireworks presented by Better Built. Admission to the event is free to the public.

Loftie’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Come celebrate at this exclusive access black-tie optional event with a complimentary champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, beer & wine. Enjoy performances from Madhouse Marvels, Ish ya Boy, Aerial Show by Euphoria, and more!

All tickets include:

Heavy Hors D’Oeuvres

3 champagne tickets (Cash Bar available)

Live Music from Ish Ya Boy

Sideshow entertainment from Madhouse Marvel

Aerial Show by Chama St Louis

VIP Tickets Include: (only 200 available)

Early entry into event with exclusive Hors D’Oeurves

Complimentary champagne, beer, or wine all night – Private show by Madhouse Marvel

Add-On VIP Ticket (ONLY 17 available)

Evening stay in an onsite loft for yourself and one ticketed guest

Complimentary welcome bottle of Champagne

Entry to room at 2:00 to relax and get ready before the event

Epic Peoria Scavenger Hunt

Looking for small group activities that take you beyond the four walls of your local watering hole? Let’s Roam is here to help. Sign up for a Peoria scavenger hunt and put on your best Nick Cage impression as you seek out the national treasures hidden in Peoria. The hunt will guide you through the cultural, historical, artistic, and zany Peoria sights as you and your team contend for scavenger hunt glory.

Preview some of the “epic”est highlights for this hunt: Courthouse Plaza, Civic Center, Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Log in via your smartphone via the Let’s Roam. More information can be found HERE.