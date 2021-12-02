Drag N’ Paint provides unique fundraiser benefitting the American Cancer Society

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Combining a drag show and paint night to create a one-of-a-kind fundraiser will help bankroll cancer research by the American Cancer Society.

It’s all happening at the Drag N’ Paint Night of Hope on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Crusens on Farmington Road in Peoria. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Ben Abbot, Drag N’ Paint’s director of marketing and sales said, “[it’s a] high energy production providing guests with wild, show-stopping drag shows, and a unique paint night experience. Our twist on the traditional paint night has taken the area by storm, selling out every show we have produced.”

All paint supplies and take-home canvas is included in the entry donation. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Crusens.

Miss Flo said, “it’s fun to see what the community thinks and what they want to see. We thought ‘it’s a fun idea. Let’s try it.’ And because the community… they come for us. They’re coming to us. We’ve got offers to go to Burlington, Iowa, to Bloomington, to Champaign. So, we’re moving forward and outside our city also.”

Artist and host Megan Couri will guide participants to create their own masterpieces. No art experience is required. While you paint the night away, Miss Flo has gathered some of the area’s best Queens including; DeCevia Mann, Securra Mann, Ava J ShareALike, and Victor VonVicious to keep you entertained.

All proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society Central IL Night of Hope.

Abbot said, “one of our core values is to give back to our community. We are always seeking opportunities to support local charities. Over the last two years, outside of Drag N’ Paint, Miss Flo has raised over $50,000 for the LGBTQ+ community.”