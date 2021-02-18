During Gimme Shelter’s Night to End Homelessness, Phoenix Community Development Services offers free educational sessions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Phoenix Community Development Services (PCDS)is working toward it’s $100,000 fundraising goal this weekend.
So far, it has raised more than $70,000. PCDS’s annual Gimme Shelter event asks Central Illinoisans to spend an evening outside in a box or car. It raises awareness of homelessness in the region.
2021’s event has shifted to a socially distanced occasion to fall in line with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
PCDS is offering free educational sessions to the public Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. live via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98995390700.
Topics include:
- The View From the Streets – A Conversation with the Phoenix CDS Outreach Team 7:00 p.m. – 7:50 p.m.
Moderated by Jennifer Dawson and featuring Phoenix CDS Director of Operations Molly Pilgreen and Phoenix CDS Outreach Specialists Darcy Eberle and Shendante Lewis
- Supportive and Affordable Housing Development – The Benefits and the Myths 8:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Presented by Christine Kahl, Phoenix CDS President, and CEO
- Effective Tools for Ending Homelessness 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Presented by Sara Runyon, Phoenix CDS Chief Operating Officer
More information HERE: www.gimmeshelter.space