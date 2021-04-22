Earth Day Trail Clean Up event set for Saturday in Bloomington-Normal

McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal’s Ecology Action Center (EAC) is calling on Central Illinoisans to relieve local trails from trash and plastics through a weekend Earth Day Trail Clean Up event.

Volunteers must preregister online to keep social distancing practices in play.

EAC said it’s “capping volunteers at 30 per site. All volunteers are required to wear masks. A parent or guardian must accompany minors. Dress appropriately for the weather and bring your own work gloves if possible. Trash bags and trash grabbers will be provided. Pre-registration REQUIRED – sign up at one of the links below.“

Tipton Park Trail area

The Chateau Trail area

Westside Washington Trail area (Home Sweet Home Ministries Warehouse)

EAC is also hosting a LIVE program Thursday evening (4/22).