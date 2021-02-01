East Peoria’s Becks Florist looking ahead towards Valentine’s Day

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Becks Florist continues to blossom through COVID-19 pandemic struggles.
Ahead of its highly anticipated Valentine’s Day holiday, the local florist is hoping central Illinoisans support local businesses. Monday, Greg Becks, the owner of the shop, said his team is operating on shortened hours to keep employees safe, but there is still time to place orders for the heart holiday.
Store hours:
- Monday: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
- Tuesday: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
- Wednesday: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
- Thursday: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
- Friday: 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
- Saturday: 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- Sunday: CLOSED
