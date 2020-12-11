East Peoria’s winter wonderland Christmas market underway this weekend

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 40 area vendors will descend upon East Peoria’s Festival Building this weekend for a winter wonderland Christmas market.
The December 13 event will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Micke Craft said shoppers can expect to find various items for sale. Also in plain sight will be hand sanitizer, a mask mandate and efforts of social distancing.
Another market with different vendors will be held Friday, Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m and Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Latest Headlines
- Restaurants facing ‘make-or-break point,’ pushing for Restaurant Act in a town hall with Sen. Duckworth
- Health officials urge you to be on alert, COVID-19 vaccine scams rolling out
- Annual Wreaths Across America event set to begin Sunday with coronavirus precautions in place
- Cartels telling migrants ‘border will be open’ when Biden takes over, Texas Democrat says
- Divided Democrats could end Madigan’s record run as speaker