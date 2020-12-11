East Peoria’s winter wonderland Christmas market underway this weekend

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 40 area vendors will descend upon East Peoria’s Festival Building this weekend for a winter wonderland Christmas market.

The December 13 event will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Micke Craft said shoppers can expect to find various items for sale. Also in plain sight will be hand sanitizer, a mask mandate and efforts of social distancing.

“We have hand sanitizer at every station. We have it at the front door. I have many bottles. We wear masks. We require masks t[o] be worn in the building and that you socially distance while you’re shopping.” micke craft

Another market with different vendors will be held Friday, Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m and Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.