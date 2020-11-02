Economic development council weighs in on Wednesday mitigations for the Greater Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As COVID-19 runs rampant across Central Illinois, the three or more consecutive days above the Illinois Department of Public Health’s 8% threshold is causing the region to move backward within Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan.

“I think it’s quite the blow. Back in March and April when we were all dealing with this, we saw the greatest amount of job losses in the hospitality and leisure industry, which is largely bars and restaurants. So we’re expecting to see that again.” chris setti, ceo | greater Peoria economic development council

The mitigation measures, which will be taking effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday include:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Pritzker said these mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.

