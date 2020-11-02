Economic development council weighs in on Wednesday mitigations for the Greater Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As COVID-19 runs rampant across Central Illinois, the three or more consecutive days above the Illinois Department of Public Health’s 8% threshold is causing the region to move backward within Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan.
The mitigation measures, which will be taking effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday include:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
Pritzker said these mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
