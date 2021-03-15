Eli Lilly leader speaks to antibody treatment aimed at lessening COVID-19 symptoms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While COVID-19 vaccination is ramping up in the US, there’s still a critical need for treatments to help people who get infected with the virus.

Experts say getting treated soon after diagnosis gives people the best odds of avoiding severe disease or hospitalization.

Janelle Sabo, Global Therapeutics Platform Leader at Eli Lilly and Company, speaks to the antibody treatments called Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab.

Both are investigational medicines used to treat mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg)), and who are at

How can I learn more?