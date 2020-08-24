‘Empower people,’ Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Hult Center offers educational, wellness services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Hult Center for Healthy Living aims to provide comprehensive health education and wellness services to people of all ages.

On Monday, Executive Director Andrea Parker said “you name the topic, we teach the courses.”

The Hult Center received a community block grant to the tune of $35,000 from the city of Peoria. Parker said she wants to be in the community helping people and meet them where they are.

Becca Mathis, an adolescent health coordinator, said COVID-19 is not stopping the non-profit from educating youth and teens.

“We’ve adapted a lot of our programs, both in house and outreach, to be virtual,” said Mathis. “After Labor Day, schools are more than welcome virtual live presentations with our health education specialists.”

Jeanna Rich, a Hult Center registered dietitian, said they offer free dietitian services.

“Any oncology patient, whether during treatment, post-treatment, in survivorship phase, can see us for free,” said Rich. “With a pandemic, there does come into play that our patients are immunocompromised, so we are offering many different options to working with a dietitian.”

The Hult Center is located at 5215 N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria.

More about Hult Center for Healthy Living

Over 61,000 members of Central Illinois were served by Hult Center for Healthy Living last year. As we continue to grow and offer new programs and services to the community, our goal will continue to be to “empower people to live healthier lives.”

You will find more information about each of our programs on this website. If you have any questions, please contact Hult Center for Healthy Living at 309-692-6650, or email us at info@hulthealthy.org.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected