Everything is going to ‘brie’ alright, Chef Mark takes a new spin on Grilled Cheese

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, Chef Mark walks central Illinoisans through how to make a year-long staple into a springtime classic.

Grilled Brie Cheese Sandwich with Turkey, Arugula, Bacon and Strawberries (serves 2)

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients:

4 each Slices of Artisan bread of your choice, Whole grain or Sourdough works well

8 ounces Roast turkey breast, sliced thin or shaved. 4 ounces per sandwich

Small Bunch Fresh Arugula, optional

8 ounces Brie cheese, rind removed and sliced in ¼ in slices

2 ounces Grated Parmesan cheese

¾ cup Fresh sliced ripe strawberries

6 each Strips of smoked bacon

¼ cup Margarine or butter, softened

As desired Chef Mark’s Garlic Aioli, recipe follows

Chef Mark’s Garlic Aioli:

Ingredients:

¾ cup Mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Fresh squeezed lemon juice

3 cloves Garlic, minced or smashed

Pinch Cayenne pepper

Pinch Salt and Pepper

– Place all the ingredients in medium bowl and mix and chill thoroughly.

Procedure and Presentation:

Begin by cooking the bacon, drain the grease on a paper towel and set aside. Heat a large sized skillet over medium heat. Cast iron works well if you have one as it retains heat and toasts the bread evenly and to a golden brown.

Butter one side of each slice of bread and spread the other side with a light coat of the garlic Aioli. Sprinkle the buttered side of the bread with the Parmesan cheese and place in the skillet butter side down. Next add the turkey, Brie, Arugula, (optional), strawberries and bacon and top with other side of the bread with the buttered side facing up. Grill the sandwich until the bread is toasted golden and the cheese is melted, approximately 3 minutes per side. Feel free to flip the sandwich frequently so it does not burn. If desired, it can be lightly browned in the skillet and then finished in a preheated oven at 325 degrees until heated through and cheese is melted.

Enjoy!