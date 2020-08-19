‘Fascinated with flight,’ area pilot, airport director, and nonprofit executive director talk past, current and future state of aviation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of National Aviation Day, Peoria flight fanatics talk about the past, present, and future of flight.

Peoria volunteer pilot Andy Zich said he began flying as a hobby, but the most rewarding flying that he has done is by volunteering with Lifeline Pilots.

Lifeline Pilots, a nonprofit organization was founded by Wanda Whitsitt of Champaign in 1981. Its mission is to facilitate free air transportation through volunteer pilots for financially distressed passengers with medical and humanitarian needs.

Lifeline Pilots’ executive director Lindsey Kerr spoke to the charity’s longevity and database of volunteers, which is about 450 pilots strong.

Regular passengers and travelers have been tracking the COVID-19 impact on flights since the beginning of the pandemic. General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport was on a record-setting track for months on end until the virus struck locally. On Wednesday, PIA’s director of airports said most flyers are paying more attention to cleaning and masking.

Latest Updates – Effective June 1, 2020

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Executive Order 36 – to safely and conscientiously resume activities that were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order lifts the mandated stay-at-home order and encourages Illinoisans to continue to social distance as one of the best strategies to avoid exposure to the virus. Beginning June 1, 2020, face-covering or masks are encouraged when in a public place where you cannot maintain a six-foot social distance. Our airlines and airport vendors may have developed their own policies. Please visit their websites or the following links in order to information for your upcoming flight.

Allegiant – Face coverings are required for passengers beginning July 2. American Airlines – Face coverings are required for passengers beginning May 11. Delta Airlines – Face coverings are required for passengers beginning May 4. United Airlines – Face coverings are required for passengers beginning May 4.



Safety Measures taken at PIA

TSA is allowing one liquid sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice. (see below for link)

Continue daily antiviral cleaning throughout the facility in accordance with CDC.

Signage posted promoting social distancing and reminding passengers to stay 6ft. from other passengers.

Social Distancing Markers in ticket counter lines to enhance social distancing between passengers.

Personal protective shields are installed at every ticket counter, rental car station and airline gate.

For additional information on COVID-19

