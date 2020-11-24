Festival of Lights prepared for a holiday display of cheer beginning on Thanksgiving

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria’s Festival of Lights continuing into its 36th year of spreading holiday cheer. The Festival’s mascot is the wooden soldier Folepi, whose name serves as an acronym for “Festival of Lights, East Peoria, Illinois.”
The drive-through display opens Thanksgiving night and will be open every night through Sunday, January 3.
Hours
- 5 – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
- 5 – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Admission
- $10 for regular vehicles (cars, trucks, and vans)
- $30 for a small bus (mini, party, shuttle, school, RV, and limousine)
- $150 for a full-size charter motor coach
Latest Headlines
- Illinois, Bradley, ISU Open Basketball Season Wednesday
- Health and Human Services looking at mid-December for COVID-19 vaccine distributions to states
- SC congressman hoping Biden administration can bring Americans together
- Beth Ball not seeking re-election for City Clerk
- Less travelers taking to the airlines this holiday as virus surges