Five Points Washington, Sylvan Learning pair up for weekday school support sessions

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five Points Washington has partnered with Sylvan Learning to offer recurring Sylvan School Support sessions Monday through Friday starting in early September with optional childcare before all sessions and after full sessions for an additional cost.

“This partnership with Sylvan and Five Points Washington will be a great help to the community for parents and children navigating this difficult school year,” said Julia Cresci, director of the Peoria Sylvan Learning Center.

“Our expert staff and understanding of the technology and programs that schools are requiring of their students will build confidence, perseverance, and organization with their schoolwork.”

Sylvan School Support sessions offer students the opportunity to work in a safe, supervised setting on learning materials provided by their individual schools. The sessions offer an option for parents with work schedule challenges or who wish to provide a more structured environment with professional educators for their students.

The sessions will be held in the meeting rooms at Five Points Washington, located at 360 N. Wilmor Drive. The sessions will maintain no more than a 6:1 student-to-staff ratio with safety protocols in place such as daily temperature checks, handwashing, sanitizing stations, social distancing, and other measures.

Full day and partial day learning sessions will be offered Monday through Friday and billed by Sylvan on a monthly basis. All school support sessions begin at 8 a.m. with full day sessions running until 3 p.m. while half-day sessions end at noon. Full day sessions cost $1,999 per month and half day sessions cost $1,199 per month.

For students who complete all their required assignments during a learning session, Sylvan will provide supplementary educational materials to complement student learning for the remainder of the session.

In conjunction with the remote learning sessions for an additional fee, Five Points will offer optional childcare starting at 7 a.m. until sessions begin as well as supervision after the full day learning sessions from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. There is no childcare offered immediately following the half-day sessions. Childcare offered by Five Points Washington before the school support sessions costs $50 weekly or $190 monthly. Childcare after the full day school support sessions costs $65 weekly or $250 monthly. Childcare for both before and after the learning sessions costs $99 weekly or $385 monthly.

Participants will be required to bring their own snacks, lunches and beverages.

With more than 40 years of experience and more than 650 locations throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12 and the largest, private employer of certified K-12 teachers in the world.

Five Points Washington is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. The facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym, an aquatics center and an outdoor event space.

For registration information or to learn more, visit FivePointsWashington.org/learning.

