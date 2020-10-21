Food stylist talks on-trend ALDI Halloween treats to make your at-home celebration festive

The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since common Halloween activities like going trick-or-treating or visiting a haunted house won’t be the same this year, ALDI recommends making festive recipes and meals at home that get the whole family involved, like creating a ‘spooky’ charcuterie board together.

ALDI recently accelerated the expansion of its curbside grocery pickup service, which is now available at nearly 600 stores. Janice Stahl, a food stylist, said Tuesday an ALDI store in Bloomington, Normal and Peoria offer curbside pick up.

“Aldi has everything from candy to bakery to beverages,” said Stahl. “Everything to make your holidays look like [the photo] without breaking the bank.”

ALDI sells its award-winning wines and world-class beers, many of which are under $10.

ALDI recently remodeled all eight of the Peoria locations. The updated stores feature an improved layout, new look, and more space for the fresh, better-for-you, and convenient products people want most.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected