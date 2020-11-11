Fuller Center offers low cost, free services to Tri-County veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A simple “thank you” goes a long way for central Illinois veterans. Men and women have fought for our freedoms, sacrificed life, family, and their own liberties.

“I think it’s very important when you see someone that you do go up to them and thank them and try to buy them a cup of coffee or something like that. Some are just too proud to accept it, but they are very thankful that you do recognize the fact that they were in the service.” debbie gaught, fuller center

The Illinois Valley Fuller Center for Housing is offering much-needed services for our veteran population. Fuller Center is accepting registrations for fall furnace safety checks. These checks will be completed by Fritch Heating & Cooling and veterans and widows are eligible to register.

To register for services, contact The Fuller Center at 309-363-3737 or CLICK HERE.