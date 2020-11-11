Fuller Center offers low cost, free services to Tri-County veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A simple “thank you” goes a long way for central Illinois veterans. Men and women have fought for our freedoms, sacrificed life, family, and their own liberties.
The Illinois Valley Fuller Center for Housing is offering much-needed services for our veteran population. Fuller Center is accepting registrations for fall furnace safety checks. These checks will be completed by Fritch Heating & Cooling and veterans and widows are eligible to register.
To register for services, contact The Fuller Center at 309-363-3737 or CLICK HERE.
