Funds raised from CASAblanca Dancing with the local stars help children within the local court system

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit Circuit‘s premiere fundraising event has gone virtual to abide by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. CASAblanca Dancing with the Local Stars is happening November 7 from 7-9 p.m. CST. Those interested in watching can purchase a virtual ticket. Watchers can cast their vote Critics’ Choice Award and participate in the voting for the People’s Choice Award by making a donation ($1 = 1 vote).

The results will be real-time. Individual tickets are $150 per person and the Viewing Host is $1,500 for 10 tickets.

“In our community, there are over 2,000 children in the tenth circuit that have pending abuse and neglect cases. In our last fiscal year, we were able to serve 788 children, which was a huge increase from the previous year. CASAblanca typically has raised almost $200,000 every year for us. One year, it was a quarter of a million, so that’s a huge part of our budget.” Pamela Perrilles, Executive Director | CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit

Register online at https://iconnect.d2kcorp.com/casapeoria/event.asp?e=5ppe4p6njy. Visit CASA’s website at https://www.casaofthetenth.org/ for more details or contact CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit at 309-669-2939 or casa@peoriacounty.org.

The 2020 Dancers helping to make a difference for abused and neglected children include:

Grant Murphy, Murphy & Dunn, PC & Maria Murphy, Children’s Hospital of Illinois

Miguel Ramirez, MD, OSF Orthopedics & Desireé Sehati, Sinclair Dance Studio

Adam Shaw, Sinclair Dance Studio & Mady McKeown, Sinclair Dance Studio

Peoria Ballet Students

Participating as Judges include former CASAblanca dancers:

Ryan LaCosse, Best Buddies

Arron McCall, CrossFit North Peoria

Deborah Roethler, City of Peoria

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected