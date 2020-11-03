Funds raised from CASAblanca Dancing with the local stars help children within the local court system

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit Circuit‘s premiere fundraising event has gone virtual to abide by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. CASAblanca Dancing with the Local Stars is happening November 7 from 7-9 p.m. CST. Those interested in watching can purchase a virtual ticket. Watchers can cast their vote Critics’ Choice Award and participate in the voting for the People’s Choice Award by making a donation ($1 = 1 vote).
The results will be real-time. Individual tickets are $150 per person and the Viewing Host is $1,500 for 10 tickets.
Register online at https://iconnect.d2kcorp.com/casapeoria/event.asp?e=5ppe4p6njy. Visit CASA’s website at https://www.casaofthetenth.org/ for more details or contact CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit at 309-669-2939 or casa@peoriacounty.org.
The 2020 Dancers helping to make a difference for abused and neglected children include:
Grant Murphy, Murphy & Dunn, PC & Maria Murphy, Children’s Hospital of Illinois
Miguel Ramirez, MD, OSF Orthopedics & Desireé Sehati, Sinclair Dance Studio
Adam Shaw, Sinclair Dance Studio & Mady McKeown, Sinclair Dance Studio
Peoria Ballet Students
Participating as Judges include former CASAblanca dancers:
Ryan LaCosse, Best Buddies
Arron McCall, CrossFit North Peoria
Deborah Roethler, City of Peoria
