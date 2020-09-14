Galesburg Team Hope Walk prepares for October virtual fundraiser

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Illinois Chapter will be hosting the Galesburg Virtual Team Hope Walk on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

A virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms: You get to choose your own course, you can walk in your driveway, neighborhood, in your house, and even on a treadmill! HD is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain.

In Illinois, the total HD population is more than 12,000.

http://illinois.hdsa.org/about/2020-galesburg-team-hope-walk

