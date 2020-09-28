Galesburg’s virtual Hope Walk raises awareness about Huntington’s Disease

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, 12,000 people are diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease according to Huntington’s Disease Society of America. To highlight a virtual walk is Sarah Cozad. She explains where your walk can take place come Sunday, October 4, plus how to register.

