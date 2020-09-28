Galesburg’s virtual Hope Walk raises awareness about Huntington’s Disease

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Despite decades of research, there’s still no cure for ALS or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. It’s a progressive and fatal neurological disorder that’s sometimes called Lou Gehrig’s Disease, but new data show potential promise for slowing down the disease.