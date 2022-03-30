PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Need help securing your next job or career?
Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, Inc. offers five quick tips to get the most out of your search.
- Quality over quantity
- Tailor your resume to the job
- Write down your work history – be accurate
- Have references on hand
- Be careful of scams and phishing attacks
The company also offers the following employment services:
- Job Search Assistance
- Hiring Events
- Resume Building Assistance
- Computer Skills Training
- People Skills Training
- Two Employment Services Centers