PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Need help securing your next job or career?

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, Inc. offers five quick tips to get the most out of your search.

  • Quality over quantity
  • Tailor your resume to the job
  • Write down your work history – be accurate
  • Have references on hand
  • Be careful of scams and phishing attacks

The company also offers the following employment services:

  • Job Search Assistance
  • Hiring Events
  • Resume Building Assistance
  • Computer Skills Training
  • People Skills Training
  • Two Employment Services Centers