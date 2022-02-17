PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Phoenix Community Development Services is hosting 2022’s Gimme Shelter event to raise awareness of the challenges facing those living in our community without homes.

A socially distanced event will be held at the RiverPlex for those who are comfortable attending in person. The virtual option allows those who are unable to attend to participate from their homes or wherever they choose.

Gimme Shelter’s goal is $100,000. Donations are more than halfway there with a total of $58,593.95 raised as of Thursday.

In addition to benefitting Phoenix Community Development Services, a portion of the proceeds from Gimme Shelter will be used to assist neighbors without homes to remain healthy and secure the permanent housing they need to end their homelessness and achieve their full potential.

You can be a part of Gimme Shelter:

By Registering to be a Participant

By Pledging to Support a Participant or Team

By Contributing Goods or Services

As a Sponsor

As a Volunteer

Time & Date | 6pm Friday, February 25, 2022 through 6am Saturday, February 26, 2022

Location | RiverPlex – 600 Northeast Water Street, Peoria, Illinois

A series of virtual education sessions will be offered by Phoenix CDS as part of the event from 7 – 9 p.m.

The sessions are free to the public and will be streamed live via Zoom.