Going over the top and ‘Over The Edge’ for Twin Cities fundraiser

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s back for a second time. Two Twin Cities organizations, the Child Protection Network and the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, are co-hosting Over The Edge.

The event is slated for June 12, 2021.

You can sign up, raise $1,000+ and rappel Over The Edge of the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Normal, Illinois. Funds raised will go towards the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and the Child Protection Network.

The organizations have come together to make a powerful difference in the lives of kids in the community. #FearlessForKids #WeAreInThisTogether #EveryDayHeroes

The fundraising target is $75,000. Currently, $43,393 has been raised.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal said, “[it is] a youth enhancement program that provides both summer and after-school activities. These activities serve the emotional, cultural, and social needs of youth ages 6-18. The Club plays a positive role in the lives of young people, providing a safe environment where they can learn and grow.”

The Child Protection Network said it’s, “a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to provide financial resources to local agencies that support the treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect.”

For questions about registration or day of event, please contact Kimberly Wright kwright@bgcbn.org or Samantha Stevenson samantha@mcleancpn.org

Facts at a Flash