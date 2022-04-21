WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Golden Tours Midwest unveils a new season of all-inclusive destinations.

Upcoming experiences

A Day with the Amish | April 26 | 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

86th Annual Pella Tulip Time Festival | May 5 | 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Explore Lake Geneva | May 17 | 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Booking a DayTrip

Call Tracy Geisz at 309-369-3171 or email at goldentoursmidest@gmail.com.

Once we gather your info you'll receive a detailed letter about your DayTrip.

We will mail your boarding pass including the passenger(s) name, date of DayTrip, destination, boarding time (pre-boarding time usually 60 min prior to departure with a sponsored Coffee & Pastries Send-Off Breakfast) and pick-up location as well as return time. On the back, there will be details about the DayTrip such as what to expect, what to bring and other reminders.

To pay for a trip we accept checks or cash. Once you have paid we will send you a receipt for your records.

If you need to cancel your reservation we ask that you give as much notice as possible. We will refund your money in full a week before the DayTrip and after that if you need to cancel it will be credited toward a future DayTrip. If there are circumstances where Golden Tours needs to cancel we will refund your money in full.

Pick-Up Location