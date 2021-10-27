Golden Tours Midwest touts the ‘ultimate day trip experience’

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — From the Mississippi Valley Wine Trail to Christkindlmarkt in Belleville, Golden Tours Midwest aims to provide the “ultimate day trip experience.”

Owner and host Tracy Geisz said Wednesday, “our passion is working with seniors; however, anyone who is ready for an adventure is welcome to travel with us. We have had ages 16-92!”

Booking a DayTrip

Call Tracy Geisz at 309-369-3171 or email at goldentoursmidest@gmail.com.

Once we gather your info you'll receive a detailed letter about your DayTrip.

We will mail your boarding pass including the passenger(s) name, date of DayTrip, destination, boarding time (pre-boarding time usually 60 min prior to departure with a sponsored Co ee & Pastries Send-O Breakfast) and pick-up location as well as return time. On the back, there will be details about the DayTrip such as what to expect, what to bring and other reminders.

To pay for a trip we accept checks or cash. Once you have paid we will send you a receipt for your records.

If you need to cancel your reservation we ask that you give as much notice as possible. We will refund your money in full a week before the DayTrip and after that if you need to cancel it will be credited toward a future DayTrip. If there are circumstances where Golden Tours needs to cancel we will refund your money in full.

Pick-Up Location

We will have a convenient pick-up location with parking available. We will let you know the location on your boarding pass.

Golden Gift

Our Golden Gift is a certi cate that can be purchased and used towards a DayTrip and can be any monetary value. They make a great gift for someone who would like to have the Ultimate DayTrip Experience! These can be ordered by calling Tracy or through email.

Golden Buck

A Golden Buck has a value of $1.00 and can be used toward your next DayTrip. They will be given away at various times during every DayTrip!

Golden Reward

On each DayTrip we will raffle and give away a Free Daytrip To One Lucky Person!

Your Well-Being and Satisfaction

Your safety, comfort and enjoyment are our top priorities. We will do everything possible to make sure your DayTrip provides all of those things at the highest level. If you have any questions or concerns, please let us know.

View the 2021 trip booklet HERE.

