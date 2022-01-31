Goodwill Industries helps set you apart with resume building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Set yourself apart with a stand-out resume during your job search.

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, Inc. said first impressions generally come from your resume.

Here are a few ways to be distinctive:

Use keywords from the job description

Highlight your skills at the top of the page

Keep it simple (short, bulleted sentences)

Use the proper font and spacing

Need help finding a job? Call Goodwill or email at employmentservices@goodwillpeo.org. Check out Employment Services Center Locations!

Goodwill Employment Services

Goodwill of Central Illinois partners with more than 500 local employers who are looking for someone just like you.

We provide the following employment services:

Job Search Assistance

Hiring Events

Resume Building Assistance

Computer Skills Training

People Skills Training

2 Employment Services Centers

Class schedules are listed in the full calendar here.