Goodwill Industries talks savings, deals in light of National Secondhand Wardrobe Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Are you all about deals, savings, and thrifting? National Secondhand Wardrobe Day brings awareness to just that.

All the proceeds from Goodwill stores go toward fulfilling its mission of “supporting individuals and families who are working to better their lives”. Tuesday, the organization’s President and CEO Don Johnson said people would be surprised at the items the organization receives.

“Some items still have the price tags on them,” said Johnson. “It’s an everyday adventure. We try our hardest to meet the customer demands and put that new product, in their eyes, out every 10 or 15 minutes, so it’s constant for us.”

HOW TO OBSERVE #SecondhandWardrobeDay

All secondhand store shoppers can find an entire wardrobe in thrift stores across the United States. There are more ways to celebrate:

Watch thrift store makeover shows inspiration.

Share your tips and trick to thrift store shopping.

Learn how to best utilize a bargain for maximum appeal.

Invite others to join you and then host a thrift store fashion show.

More about Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois was founded in 1934 and is recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization by the Internal Revenue Service. It serves 21 counties within Central Illinois and operates retail stores in Peoria, East Peoria, Pekin, Peru, Washington, Canton, Galesburg, Kewanee, Macomb, and Morris.

