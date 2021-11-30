Goodwill offers tips to make a good first impression

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When it comes to first impressions, you only get one.

Kaitlin Myers, a Goodwill case manager said Tuesday, “as silly as it sounds, I always suggest to the clients I work with to stand in front of a mirror, talk to yourself, give that first introduction. What does it look like? What does your face look like? How is your body language? And then of course, at Goodwill, we offer some practice interviews [or] some mock interview scenarios.”

Tips to Make a Good First Impression

Be on Time

Present Yourself Appropriately

Be Aware of Your Body Language

Be Mindful of your Tone and Language

Follow Up in a Timely Manner

Goodwill of Central Illinois partners with more than 500 local employers who are looking for someone just like you.

It provides the following employment services:

Job Search Assistance

Hiring Events

Resume Building Assistance

Computer Skills Training

People Skills Training

Two Employment Services Centers

You can view the full calendar here.