Goodwill to offer after-school Teen REACH Program at Peoria’s Calvin Coolidge Middle School

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fifth through eighth-graders can experience life skills and service-learning through an after-school Teen REACH Program. Goodwill of Central Illinois has been awarded funding through the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

IDHS said the program will “provide a safe environment with caring adult role models that will work with youth to increase academic achievement and develop the life skills necessary for future success.”

The program is for grades 5 through 8 and will run from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM weekdays, after school at Calvin Coolidge Middle School. Students will receive tutoring and help with homework, conduct science experiments, plan community services projects, create artwork and much more.

The Teen REACH program has 7 core components:

Academic Achievement

Mentoring

Life Skills

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)

Recreation

Service Learning

Parental Involvement

Peoria Public Schools return to classes on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Volunteers, guest speakers, and donations are needed. If you like to learn more, contact Goodwill Program Manager, Lyndsie Gravemier at (309) 369-2335 or email lgravemier@goodwillpeo.org.