Goodwill’s Don Johnson talks 2020 Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Goodwill’s Don Johnson joined Kimberly Eiten on Central Illinois Newsday to talk about the 2020 Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event and how you can get involved.
Latest Headlines
- Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year
- ‘Total nonsense’: Dr. Fauci criticizes concept of ‘herd immunity’
- North Carolina man accused of keeping child as sex slave since 2015
- Day 4 of SCOTUS hearings: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett as final day of hearings begin
- Cancel Thanksgiving? Fauci warns Americans may need to ‘bite the bullet’