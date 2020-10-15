Goodwill’s Don Johnson talks 2020 Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- UnityPoint Health reports a mammogram is a low-dose x-ray of the breast. It is used to detect breast cancer in the earliest stage when it is most treatable. A mammogram can find breast cancer tumors up to two years before they can be felt during a physical exam. Most mammograms results are negative (disease-free). Even if a lump is found, eight out of 10 are NOT cancer. And when cancer is detected, the survival rate is near 100% for individuals whose tumors are detected and treated early, when they are less than one centimeter in size.

The healthcare provider is teaming up with the Tazewell County Health Department to ensure central Illinois women have access to breast health resources.