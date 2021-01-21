Goodwill’s GoodGuides Mentoring Program accepting interested youth

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — January claims National Mentoring Month, a way to celebrate and honor professional relationships being built across the nation.

Goodwill Industries is accepting interested 12 to 17-year-olds interested in being a part of its GoodGuide Mentoring Program.

Lyndsie Gravemier is a program director for Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, Inc.

“We offer a virtual-only model, where youth and mentors hang out in approved platforms online. During these calls, matches might chat about their day, complete a craft project, play an online game, or watch videos together. For those who are comfortable with some in-person contact, we’ve created a safety guide of approved ways that mentors and youth can spend time in-person to go along with their online or phone meetings. We also offer group activities for mentors and youth to meet other matches in the program as they complete craft projects, watch movies, or learn new skills together. These activities are virtual now, but could be offered in-person in the future.”

Gravemier said GoodGuides has been successfully running mentoring in Central Illinois for over 10 years, and has helped around 600 youth through the program.

Spots are open right now for youth ages 12-17 to join the GoodGuides Mentoring Program. If you know a youth who might be able to benefit, or just want to find out more, you can give Gravemier a call at (309) 369-2335 or email goodguides@goodwillpeo.org.