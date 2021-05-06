Gougis Law offers expertise in bankruptcy, civil rights, employment, and family practice

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Solving problems is the passion of Gougis Law office.
From employment, family, bankruptcy, and civil rights, Gougis Law said it’s there to help you navigate one of the most difficult times in your life. Nina Gougis, founder and attorney, is one of the first black female-owned law firms in the Peoria, Illinois area.
- Monday — 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Tuesday — 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Wednesday — 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Thursday — 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Friday — 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Saturday — CLOSED
- Sunday — CLOSED
Phone: (309)-282-6325
Email: info@gougislaw.com
Website: www.gougislaw.com
Address: 411 Hamilton Blvd., Ste 1928, Peoria, IL 61602 & 524 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554