Greater Peoria Family YMCA receives tree planting grant to sustain pollinator habitats, reduce erosion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Trees to be planted Thursday on the grounds of the Greater Peoria Family YMCA. This comes after it received a grant from Illinois Trees Forever as a part of The Illinois Buffer Partnership.

The collaborative includes Trees Forever, Syngenta, GROWMARK, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, City of Peoria-PeoriaCorps, Wright Tree Service, Savannah Institute, and the University of Illinois-Extension.

Staff said the primary goal of the one acre plot is to reduce soil erosion, improve water and soil quality, provide wildlife and pollinator habitat ad to increase the awareness of the buffers and other conservation practices.

The trees two Bald Cypress, one Burr Oak, two Paw Paws, one Peach, one Jonathan Apple, and one American Hazelnut will be planted Thursday, December 10 at 9:30 a.m. during a soft, COVID-19 friendly event.

“Really this is about getting as many agencies together around conservation, and helping the youth understand trees and ecology as well so, it’s really important to realize that trees and habitat improve our quality of life, and that’s what we’re all about here at the YMCA.” Paul Larson, Senior Program Director

The YMCA plans to have a grand dedication in March 2021.

About the Greater Peoria Family YMCA

The mission of the Greater Peoria Family YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. For the past 160 years, the Greater Peoria Family YMCA has been a community-based service organization dedicated to building the mind, body, and spirit for members of the Peoria area community. By offering value-based programs emphasizing education, health, and recreation for individuals regardless of sex, race, or socio-economic status the YMCA is increasing the quality of life in the Greater Peoria area.