Grubhub partners with Girl Scouts of Central Illinois for weekend deliveries in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If your sweet tooth is craving chocolate, peanut butter, or mint, and you’re wanting to help an organization at the same time, Girl Scout cookies are the answer.

Online sales launched Friday, with the organization introducing its new cookie: Toast-yay.

Delivery service Grubhub is partnering with Girl Scouts to launch a delivery option for weekends only in Peoria and Champaign. Orders in the Peoria area must be within 20 minutes of Girl Scout’s Lake Ave office location.

“The past year has been challenging for us all, but it has also served as a great teaching moment for our girls who are learning to push forward and succeed in times of adversity,” said GSCI CEO Pan Kovacevich. “After making quick adjustments in 2020 to the way cookies are sold and delivered throughout Central Illinois, we are ready to kick off the season safely, ensuring all our cookie customers are able to get their sweet packages.”

For more information call 888-623-1237 or visit GetYourGirlPower.org for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.

About Girl Scouts

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls with 2.6 million girls and 800,000 adult members worldwide who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois serves over 17,000 girls and 4,000 adult members in 38 counties throughout central Illinois. For more information, visit www.getyourgirpower.org or call your local Girl Scout Service Center at 877-623-1237.