Heart heroes walking this weekend to empower kids, adults, living with Congenital Heart Defect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The second Heart of Illinois Congenital Heart Defect Walk aims to enable families, kids, and adults living with the defect.

The outdoor walking event is taking place at Keller Station in Peoria on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2 p.m.

As a part of T.O.U.C.H organization, the walk is a fun, uplifting, family-oriented non-competitive walk.

The HOI CHD Walk has a fundraising goal of $75,000. As of Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. It’s raised $67,930.36.

“Your commitment to this year’s walk will raise critical funds to save lives at the Congenital Heart Center at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois – 1 in 100 babies are diagnosed with a Congenital Heart Defect which requires specialized care. Your participation will also contribute to help fund vital research through the Adult Congenital Heart Association as they successfully work to sustain those afflicted with CHD to live longer lives.” Heart of Illinois Congenital Heart Defect Walk 2021

The Mayo Clinic said serious congenital heart defects in children usually become evident soon after birth or during the first few months of life. Signs and symptoms could include:

Pale gray or blue skin color (cyanosis)

Rapid breathing

Swelling in the legs, abdomen or areas around the eyes

Shortness of breath during feedings, leading to poor weight gain

Less serious congenital heart defects may not be diagnosed until later in childhood, because your child may not have any noticeable signs of a problem. If signs and symptoms are evident in older children, they may include:

Easily becoming short of breath during exercise or activity

Easily tiring during exercise or activity

Fainting during exercise or activity

Swelling in the hands, ankles or feet

Some congenital heart defects cause no signs or symptoms. For some adults, signs or symptoms occur later in life. And symptoms can return years after you’ve had treatment for a heart defect.

Common congenital heart disease symptoms in adults include: