Heart heroes walking this weekend to empower kids, adults, living with Congenital Heart Defect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The second Heart of Illinois Congenital Heart Defect Walk aims to enable families, kids, and adults living with the defect.
The outdoor walking event is taking place at Keller Station in Peoria on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2 p.m.
As a part of T.O.U.C.H organization, the walk is a fun, uplifting, family-oriented non-competitive walk.
The HOI CHD Walk has a fundraising goal of $75,000. As of Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. It’s raised $67,930.36.
The Mayo Clinic said serious congenital heart defects in children usually become evident soon after birth or during the first few months of life. Signs and symptoms could include:
- Pale gray or blue skin color (cyanosis)
- Rapid breathing
- Swelling in the legs, abdomen or areas around the eyes
- Shortness of breath during feedings, leading to poor weight gain
Less serious congenital heart defects may not be diagnosed until later in childhood, because your child may not have any noticeable signs of a problem. If signs and symptoms are evident in older children, they may include:
- Easily becoming short of breath during exercise or activity
- Easily tiring during exercise or activity
- Fainting during exercise or activity
- Swelling in the hands, ankles or feet
Some congenital heart defects cause no signs or symptoms. For some adults, signs or symptoms occur later in life. And symptoms can return years after you’ve had treatment for a heart defect.
Common congenital heart disease symptoms in adults include:
- Abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)
- A bluish tint to the skin, lips, and fingernails (cyanosis)
- Shortness of breath
- Tiring quickly upon exertion
- Swelling of body tissue or organs (edema)