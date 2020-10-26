Heartland Festival Orchestra gives ‘modern twist’ to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five Points Washington is hosting Heartland Festival Orchestra‘s (HFO) reimagined Four Seasons by Vivaldi this weekend. The classic with a modern twist will be played Saturday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m. CST.

HFO’s featured soloist, Francisco Fullana, has been hailed as a “rising star” by the BBC, has played Carnegie Hall, and accompanies symphonies throughout the world. It’s bandoneon soloist Lidia Kaminska is known for transforming the accordion into a massive force and has caused jaws to drop at concert halls all across the globe.

This concert will feature a side-by-side with Youth Music Illinois‘ most advanced orchestral string players, from Youth Symphony. Francisco Fullana will be giving a master class for all the students at Youth Music Illinois. This concert will benefit Youth Music Illinois.

Maestro and artistic director for HFO David Commanday said Monday, “it’s on theme and style of the Four Seasons, but it’s got a very modern twist. It’s got loops and a very beautiful vibe.”

In-person tickets can be purchased by calling the HFO at 309-339-3943.

Tickets to the live-stream of the concert can be purchased online at the HFO’s website, at this link: https://www.heartlandfestivalorchestra.org/concerts-and-events/vivaldi-reimagined

More about Heartland Festival Orchestra

The Mission of the Heartland Festival Orchestra is to serve the extended community of Central Illinois with a unique level of musical excellence, innovation, imagination, and outreach. Recruiting the finest among the region’s professional musicians, our performances vary in musical styles and periods, ensemble type and size, and venue. Our concerts challenge the stereotypes of classical music performance, inviting audiences to participate in an informal, spontaneous, and interactive experience.

