Help bring cheer to local OSF Healthcare patients through socially distant ‘wave’ on May 5

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare is calling on central Illinoisans to bring a smile and cheer to patients at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center and OSF Children’s Hopsital of Illinois.

It’s aiming to replicate the wave done at the University of Iowa football games when fans wave at patients in the children’s hospital.

Staff at the medical center said, “over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitor restrictions and other limitations have been challenging for loved ones and those who have been hospitalized during this time. This can lead to feelings of isolation for patients.”

WHEN: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 11:45 a.m.

WHERE: Jump Simulation Center parking lot 1306 N. Berkeley Ave., Peoria.

Masks are required and participants will be physically distanced.

OSF Healthcare staff said while the actual ‘wave’ will be just a few minutes, they hope the impact will be long-lasting.