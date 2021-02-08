Help Peoria’s PAME send handwritten Valentines to kids in the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A small, yet profound impact can be had on local children this Valentine’s Day. It’s being made possible by Performing Arts Master Classes and Events (PAME) of Peoria.

PAME is asking Central Illinoisans to share the love to children at OSF Healthcare’s Heller Center for kids with cancer. Its goal is to distribute 100 cards by Valentine’s Day. So far, PAME has collected 45 handwritten cards.

Letters can be dropped at:

Shine Therapy Services located at 7213 N Allen Rd

OSF Healthcare Foundation located at 4541 N Prospect Rd

Letters can be mailed to 412 Kingsbury Rd Germantown Hills IL 61548. For additional information call (812)786-1636.

The deadline to drop off Valentine cards is Friday, Feb. 12.