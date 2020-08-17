HOI United Way encourages central Illinoisans to ‘live united’ on #NationalNonprofitDay

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Daily holidays throughout the year highlight a myriad of topics, from foods to clothing, to colors and more. Monday, August 17 is National nonprofit day (NND). The vice president of resource development for the Heart of Illinois United Way says campaign season for nonprofits is ramping up in Central Illinois.

#NationalNonprofitDay is about more than just donating money to your favored nonprofit. It can be by donating time, skills, or items.

Stephen Peterson speaks to how HOI United Way speaks to how we can live united.

The Heart of Illinois United Way ensures your donation makes a positive, long-term impact on the critical health and human care needs of central Illinois.

A donation to our Community Impact Fund is one of the easiest, most powerful ways to make a charitable investment in your community. It’s not just your single donation going to a single organization; your donation is combined with donations from thousands of donors to help improve lives. More than 100 local volunteers evaluate the Community Impact Fund’s education, financial stability, and health programs to ensure your donation meets identified needs.

Make a donation here.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected