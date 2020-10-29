Humane Society of Central Illinois talks adoptions, cost of ownership on National Cat Day

McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Humane Society of Central Illinois (HSCI) works to find loving, forever homes for abused and unwanted pets. On National Cat Day, adoptable felines can find their new home by central Illinoisans completing the application process.

Animal Care Coordinator Jane Kahman of HSCI said Thursday, “during COVID-19, we’re asking people to go to our website hscipets.org and fill out the online application. After that, they can come in and visit with the cat.”

Due to COVID-19, Adoptions are handled by appointment only.

